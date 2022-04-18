Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 245717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $730.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

