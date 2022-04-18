NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,367.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,250.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,769.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

