Offshift Price Tops $3.02 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $738,102.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,424.18 or 0.99901691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.