PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $142,155.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,165,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,255,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

CNXN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $52.70. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,792. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PC Connection by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.