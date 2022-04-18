PEAKDEFI Market Cap Reaches $76.77 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $76.77 million and $151,180.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

