Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $28.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.28. 93,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,556,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.97.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.