Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $944,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

