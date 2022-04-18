Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $119.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

