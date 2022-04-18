Radio Caca Market Cap Achieves $518.65 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $518.65 million and $27.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.75 or 0.07406302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,384.95 or 0.99802279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048770 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,982,666,241 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.