Raymond James Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $191.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.18.

Chevron stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

