Rocket Vault Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.75 or 0.07406302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,384.95 or 0.99802279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

