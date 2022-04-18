Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $261.66 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

