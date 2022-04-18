SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $281,608.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00208376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026451 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.