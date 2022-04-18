Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Drops By 23.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRARY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 128,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,872. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.85. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

