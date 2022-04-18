Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Drops By 23.8%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.
DDCCF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.86.
About DIC Asset (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.