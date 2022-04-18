Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Drops By 22.7%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRRKF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get dormakaba alerts:

DRRKF remained flat at $$467.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $467.00 and a fifty-two week high of $467.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.68.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.