Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 25.1%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.25 on Monday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

