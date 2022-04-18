Skycoin (SKY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,085.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $25,085.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.75 or 0.07406302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,384.95 or 0.99802279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

