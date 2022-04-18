State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.