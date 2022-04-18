State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

STT stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. State Street has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

