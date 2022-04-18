Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

