Swerve (SWRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $1.79 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00106182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,473,023 coins and its circulating supply is 16,253,097 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

