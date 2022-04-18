Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 83,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,886,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

