TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.45 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.16.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

