The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $486.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $488.00 to $486.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.84.

Shares of GS stock opened at $321.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.66 and a 200 day moving average of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

