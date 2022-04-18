Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.85. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 297,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,924,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Transocean by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

