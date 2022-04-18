Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

Shares of TYL opened at $404.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

