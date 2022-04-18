Umbrella Network Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $534,841.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00213534 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

