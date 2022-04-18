Validity (VAL) Price Tops $3.35 on Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $97,063.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00008497 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,556,255 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,870 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

