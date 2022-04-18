Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,076. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

