Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NYSE VTR opened at $60.94 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

