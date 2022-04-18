W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.40.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $491.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.77. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

