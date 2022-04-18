Wagerr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,158.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,500,163 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.