Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

WTS has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

