Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

