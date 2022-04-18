Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

