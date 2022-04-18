Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.88. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE VC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.16. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

