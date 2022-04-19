1,016 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,799,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

