101,608 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

