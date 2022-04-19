1,345 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,345 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.23) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

