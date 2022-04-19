13,641 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Greif by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

