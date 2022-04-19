16,947 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 415,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.98.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

