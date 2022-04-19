17,094 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,094 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $695,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

