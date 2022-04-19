1,798 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

