1,919 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $174.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

