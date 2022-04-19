20,169 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,380 shares of company stock valued at $29,049,309. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

