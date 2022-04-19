216,531 Shares in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 216,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Endo International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

ENDP opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Endo International plc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

