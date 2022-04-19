220 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after acquiring an additional 231,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,350,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.07.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

