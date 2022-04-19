26,897 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $679.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

