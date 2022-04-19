27,054 Shares in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 167.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

